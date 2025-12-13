No Coffee With Scott Adams 12/13/25 https://t.co/dulEPsu41j — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 13, 2025

Dilbert creator Scott Adams provided a major health update from the hospital, revealing the medicine he asked President Donald Trump to help him get has hit a roadblock.

Adams posted to his social media on Friday, saying he was once again in the hospital. The cartoonist and vocal Trump supporter also said on Saturday morning in a livestream from his hospital bed that he is being taken to get radiation treatment.

“I’m still in Kaiser hospital. Day 2. Haven’t pooped in 4-5 days and lost all ability to control my lower body since yesterday. I don’t know if this is permanent or if it is growing. Legs have feeling and reflex but I have no control over them except the slightest toe wiggle. This is mostly from worsened since yesterday, but the leg numbing condition started over a month ago,” Adams wrote in an X post.

In the Saturday video, he said he was “paralyzed below the waste,” revealing he still had feeling but no muscle control. Adams has been in and out of the hospital since a prostate cancer diagnosis. His prostate cancer has metastasized to his bones.

In November, Adams took to X to ask for the president’s help to “save” his life as his condition has rapidly declined.

“My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto. But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that,” Adams wrote at the time.

Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the FDA, responded, “Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help.”

Trump also took to Truth Social and declared, “On it!”

Healthcare insurance company Kaiser Permanente said in a statement at the time that Adams treatment was “underway.”

“Mr. Adams’ oncology team is working closely with him on the next steps in his cancer care, which are already underway,” they said.

Adams said in his livestream that he’s been unable to receive the drug Pluvicto due to his latest health decline.

“Of course it’s cancelled. Not cancelled, but postponed at least. So in a week or so I should have been getting the second Pluvicto treatment. As of today — and this might change — but as of today the plan is that I can’t really combine that with the standard radiation I’m getting. So that is postponed,” he said.

Adams said his “great hope” was that the drug would be his “cure.”

“That was of course my great hope was that the Pluvicto would be the cure, but it still might be. I don’t know this for sure, but we might be able to radiate me back to some kind of functioning person,” he said

Adams added it’s “possible” he lost his “spot.” He did praise Kaiser as “bending over backwards” for him and providing “more than enough” care during his hospital visit.

“I don’t know if I will ever get the Pluvicto or not,” he said. “If I don’t, I would be unhappy.”