Former View Guest Bill O’Reilly Fondly Remembers Barbara Walters Era Vs. Today’s ‘Tranquilizer’ Show: ‘The Hatred Didn’t Exist’

Bill O’Reilly blasted The View today compared to when he was a frequent guest while the late Barbara Walters was at the table, arguing the show runs on “hatred” today.

O’Reilly joined Jillian Michaels on her Keeping It Real: Conversations with Jillian Michaels podcast on Thursday and during his criticism of news media, he took aim at The View after blasting CNN and MSNBC as biased against conservatives and President-elect Donald Trump.

O’Reilly called The View “propaganda and vitriol.” He recalled his own appearances on the show when current hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar were still there.

“That has hurt ABC News because ABC News controls The View. So I’ve been on The View 20 times, but that was when Barbara Walters was there. That hatred didn’t exist. You still had Behar and Whoopi. You had them, but they were kind of not censored, but there was a different feel to it,” he said.

O’Reilly appeared on The View nine times, though he hasn’t appeared on the show in years. The author and former Fox News host predicted the show will be retooled “soon” by parent company Disney, which owns ABC.

“It’s all about emotion for the ladies. They live in a giant New York City emotion bubble. Living in a bubble is not good for anybody. So they hear every time, every place what they want to hear,” he said. “They believe what they want to believe. It’s a comfort zone. It’s kind of like a little tranquilizer.”

Watch above via Keeping It Real.