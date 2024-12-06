ESPN’s Randy Moss Stepping Away from TV Due to ‘Personal Health Challenge’

ESPN analyst Randy Moss will be stepping away from his weekly duties on Sunday NFL Countdown as he deals with a “personal health challenge.”

NFL insider Adam Schefter on Friday posted a statement from ESPN announcing the news. The network did not get into specifics about the health issue.

“Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge,” the statement read. “He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

ESPN analyst Randy Moss is stepping away from Sunday NFL Countdown for now to address a personal health challenge. This is ESPN’s statement: pic.twitter.com/GpX0fGPx6M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2024

As mentioned in the statement, Moss started last Sunday’s episode of Countdown by acknowledging concerns about his eyes that people had apparently brought up on social media. Moss then said he and his family were “battling something internally” but that he had some “great doctors around me.” He added that throughout the show, he’d be wearing sunglasses.

As a show of support for their colleague, the rest of the Sunday NFL Countdown desk put on their glasses, as well.

Randy Moss opens "Sunday NFL Countdown" by sharing with viewers that he and his family are "battling something internally" and he will be wearing glasses throughout the show. pic.twitter.com/7bOY6LGcWJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

