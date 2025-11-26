House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) proclaimed that President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are “falling apart” — going so far as to predict that some lawmakers may “follow Marjorie Taylor Greene to the exit.”

Jeffries launched into a tirade on Wednesday when asked by MeidasTouch’s Ben Meiselas to elaborate on recent chatter about “utter chaos” within the Republican Party.

Slamming the GOP as a “total failure” plagued by “out-of-control” costs of housing, child care, groceries, and electricity, Jeffries didn’t hold back.

“Donald Trump and Republicans are completely falling apart,” Jeffries began.

He added that conservative lawmakers have broken their core promise of driving down the cost of living and “unleashing this incredible extremism on the American people.”

As a result, Jeffries said, Trump is “deeply unpopular,” and Republicans were “wiped out in elections all across the country.”

Jeffries concluded that Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who announced last week that she was resigning from Congress effective January 5, may not be the only casualty of Republican infighting:

“I think these reports that Republicans are going to follow Marjorie Taylor Greene to the exit, these are all consistent with some of the things that we’re hearing in the United States House of Representatives when we’re on the floor.”

BEN MEISELAS: To help us make some sense of this, if we can, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Leader Jeffries, it’s so great to see you. What do you make of this right now? These rumblings that we’re hearing in the Republican party of utter chaos. REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Donald Trump and Republicans are completely falling apart. They’ve been a total failure from the beginning of the year. Broken their core promise, which was to drive down the high cost of living. Costs are going up. Housing costs out of control. Child care costs out of control. Grocery costs out of control. Electricity bills through the roof. And now they continue to refuse to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, meaning they’re going to make health care unaffordable for tens of millions of folks. At the same time, they’re unleashing this incredible extremism on the American people. Donald Trump is deeply unpopular. They got wiped out in elections all across the country, up and down the ballot from New Jersey to New York to Virginia to Pennsylvania to Georgia to Mississippi to California and at all points in between. And now you’ve got Republicans who are ready to get out of town before sundown. And I think these reports that Republicans are going to follow Marjorie Taylor Greene to the exit, these are all consistent with some of the things that we’re hearing in the United States House of Representatives when we’re on the floor.

Greene ran afoul of the president on a few issues over the last month — most notably as she demanded the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files — and was branded a “traitor” by Trump as a result.

In the end, she said she decided to step down to avoid a “hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President.”

