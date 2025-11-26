CEO of Sticker Company Announces Bid for NY Congressional Seat With Utterly Bizarre Rally Featuring Wall of Thanksgiving Turkeys

The CEO of the custom sticker company Sticker Mule announced a run for congress in New York to fill the seat vacated by Elise Stefanik.

On Monday night, Anthony Constantino held a rally to formally announce his bid. His full 35-minute speech — which he later posted in its entirety on X/Twitter — went in a wide variety of directions. As noted in the post below, the night featured a wall of Thanksgiving turkeys, Constantino singing “God Bless America,” the announcement of bonuses for all Sticker Mule employees, and more.

My full speech to announce that I am running for Congress in New York's 21st Congressional District that I gave to an enthusiastic 3,000 person crowd. Highlights: – Turkey Wall

– I sing God Bless America

– I issued $1,000 Christmas bonuses for all Sticker Mule employees to be… pic.twitter.com/reXHMyrs3n — Anthony Constantino (@constantino) November 26, 2025

At one point, Constantino even revealed that he recorded a “patriotic album” and debuted the first song. In the rap song, titled “Fight,” Constantino praised President Donald Trump and reference the Butler, Pennsylvania shooting.

At the conclusion of the event, Constantino handed out the turkeys to attendees.

Constantino aims to succeed Stefanik, who’s running against incumbent NY governor Kathy Hochul (D). According to reporting from Times Union, however, Constantino’s campaign has ruffled feathers within his own party. The report stated:

Some in his party aren’t happy about that. Last year, Constantino encountered stiff resistance from many of the county GOP chairs tasked with selecting the special election nominee, and some have yet to come around as the party heads toward a June primary. They consider the flamboyant Constantino untested, bombastic and wildly reckless. For evidence, they point to his claim that New York Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar threatened to kill him. Kassar, in turn, says he was merely using a figure of speech. Constantino has also engaged in public spats with, among others, in Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and even drew a cease-and-desist letter from Liz Joy, now head of the Schenectady County Republican Committee. She accused Constantino of making “false, destructive and defamatory statements” about her online.

According to Constantino, his campaign will also be entirely self-funded. He claimed he put forth $5 million of his own money.