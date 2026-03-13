Jim Acosta, Joe Walsh Slam Joe Rogan Over Trump ‘Betrayal’: ‘Welcome to the F*cking Party!’

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Independent journalist Jim Acosta and former congressman Joe Walsh went off on superstar podcaster Joe Rogan for saying he felt “betrayed” by President Donald Trump over the Iran war.

Rogan ripped Trump this week over his “insane” war against Iran and said a lot of MAGA supporters “feel betrayed” after Trump campaigned on isolationism.

On Thursday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, Acosta and Walsh bashed Rogan on the basis that he should have known better because Trump “lies” all the time:

JIM ACOSTA: He feels betrayed by Donald Trump and this war and he called it crazy and it just seems so insane.

Joe Rogan said he ran on no more wars and these stupid senseless wars. And then we have one and that he can’t even really clearly define why we did it. That’s a quote from Joe Rogan.

And I just want to say, I mean like no sh*t, Sherlock! (Yeah.) Like, welcome to the f*cking party. Where were you?

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: So Rogan, and I jumped on him, Rogan is either lying or he didn’t understand that Trump lies.

He’s either really kind of pretty poorly informed or he’s being completely disingenuous.

I mean, I engage with Trump supporters every day. And Jim, I’ve had a number of them tell me, “Joe, what the f*ck? This isn’t what I voted for. I feel betrayed.”.

And my answer to them is, I’m sorry that he lied to you, but he lied to you and he’ll keep lying to you until you condemn him or walk away. I feel bad you feel betrayed, but for Joe Rogan–.

And Jim, I mean, again, I, I believe in the free market, but a gazillion people listen to him every day, mostly young men and, and for him to say, it doesn’t make sense. This isn’t what he ran on. Rogan knows better than that.

JIM ACOSTA: Exactly. That’s right. He knows better than that. And like, just be honest about it. Just be like, Hey, I knew he was a bullsh*tter. And I like the fact that he was entertaining and he liked to sh*t talk and run people down. And i like to do that too. And so I voted for the guy.

Just just admit that you like the facts that Trump is a son of a b*tch and that he’s a piece of sh*t and it’s somebody you can relate to and just like–.

The way that they’re elevating him as a truth teller or something in the mainstream press, that p*sses me off too.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: Jim Acosta, that’s spot on. Man, I would have a lot of respect for Rogan if he said what you just said there. Look, I rolled the dice with Trump. I know he’s a bullsh*tter. I didn’t think he’d lie about getting us into wars. I was f*cking wrong. I blew it. I think that would be a helpful message for him to tell all of his young male audience.