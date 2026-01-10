NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley revealed this week she had to bail out of a live report from Minneapolis due to “on edge” protesters taking issue with her reading a statement from ICE.

Bradley is one of a number of reporters to hit Minneapolis following an ICE agent — identified as Jonathan Ross — shooting and killing 37-year-old mother Renee Good this week.

Footage from the scene has shown Good partially blocking a roadway for ICE agents leading up to the shooting. ICE officials insist their agent acted in self defense and Good weaponized her car. Local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have dismissed this version of events and blasted ICE and the current administration’s deportation efforts.

Bradley joined Chris Cuomo on Thursday where she revealed things got tense with protesters during her live report. She also revealed protesters smashed out the windows of an ICE vehicle, threw snowballs at official vehicles, and attempted creating a human shield to block them in roadways.

Bradley reported:

It escalated so quickly on the scene of where that shooting happened. This was just south of Minneapolis, and while we were standing out there, Border Patrol was trying to leave the scene, and activists were following them, hurling snowballs at them, throwing other objects at them. And they actually tried to bash out windows. They were successful in bashing out the windows of one Border Patrol vehicle, the back and the front, and they actually were forming a human chain to block that vehicle from leaving. And so they use less lethal munitions. We were part of that as well, of course, wrapped up in all of the protests and all of the issues that were out there.

Things escalated for the reporter and her crew when protesters literally shut down their report.

Things escalated even further for us here at NewsNation and I actually wasn’t even able to do my reporting because while I was doing my report, which it was a very balanced report, we were starting with the ICE statement, reading what ICE had claimed that they had experienced. And then we had a statement and soundbite from the mayor and the governor as well. So we had covered every base, but these agitators that were standing right next to us, they only heard me read the ICE statement. They started shouting that we were calling them domestic terrorists, that we are Nazis, that we’re propagandists. And we tried to explain that we are with NewsNation and that we our center media and we’re down the middle and we do our best to show both sides, but it got so volatile, we actually had to bail out of our live shots then we could not go on air again and we had to leave the scene.

Bradley also wrote about the incident on X in response to video of a protester telling her to “shut” her mouth.

“You’re a pretty girl that talks to the fucking camera, shut your mouth,” the unidentified woman told Bradley.

This video is circulating and many are asking me why I was targeted…

Here I breakdown what happened while talking with @ChrisCuomo —The other clip shows protesters interrupting my shot—This took place Wednesday at the scene hours after the deadly shooting in Minneapolis: https://t.co/5v4301qYJJ pic.twitter.com/YrjwLJc1Zu — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 10, 2026

Watch above via NewsNation.