Joe Rogan Reveals the Real Reason His Podcast Wasn’t Nominated at Golden Globes — And It’s Not Politics

Joe Rogan revealed the real reason his podcast wasn’t nominated at the Golden Globes amid chatter among supporters that he was snubbed over politics.

On Thursday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by fellow comedian and podcaster Bert Kreischer. During a conversation about the “money” behind podcasting changing, Kreischer noted that the podcasts recognized by the Golden Globes in their inaugural podcast category had “corporate” backing. Amy Poehler’s Good Hang won the first Best Podcast award at the ceremony.

Rogan revealed that he was contacted by the Golden Globes as being on a shortlist to be nominated, but he refused to pay the $500 submission fee.

“So here’s the thing. A lot of people say, ‘Why wasn’t Joe Rogan nominated for the Golden Globes? Why did Amy Poehler win?’ I didn’t submit,” Rogan said. “So they asked me to submit to be nominated for the Golden Globes and you had to pay $500 and the $500 is like for paperwork or whatever. I said, ‘no.'”

Rogan explained his podcast outpacing all others is all the recognition he needs.

“I already won. You can’t tell me I didn’t win. I’ve been number one for six years in a row. All of sudden you’re going to have a contest in front of all these people wearing tuxedos and you’re going to say now I’m not number one? F**k off — I don’t care that I’m number one, but I am, in fact, number one,” he said.

“That’s so f**king funny, Joe. Do you know how many people have been like ride or die for you. ‘The fact that Joe Rogan didn’t win’ — and I’ve heard that so much that it’s so funny you just didn’t submit,” Kreischer said.

“Yeah, they asked me to. I was one of like six candidates. They took the top people,” Rogan said.

Bill Maher was one of the critics who slammed the Globes for not nominating Rogan and his podcast, arguing the lack of a nomination was due to awards voters living in liberal “bubbles.” He also suggested politics were behind why his own Real Time has been deprived of wins at the Emmys.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!