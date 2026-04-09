Podcaster and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan is showing no signs of going back to supporting President Donald Trump, now mocking the president and his mental state over the Iran ceasefire deal.

In Wednesday evening X posts, Ryan blasted Trump’s two-week ceasefire deal with Iran, noting Israel was already “blowing it up” by launching numerous strikes into Lebanon after the deal had been struck, killing more than 100 people in Beirut.

Trump has since said that Lebanon was not part of the temporary ceasefire.

Trump’s deal with Iran came after he sparked major concerns among critics and even some supporters with a threat to wipe out Iran’s “civilization” if U.S. demands were not met by 8 p.m. ET that day. Just hours ahead of the deadline, Trump accepted a two-week extension proposal from Pakistan, which has been mediating talks between the U.S. and Iran.

“Ceasefire’s barely 24 hours old, and Israel (our greatest ally) is already blowing it up, literally. Largest coordinated strike on Lebanon since the war began,” Ryan wrote. “But sure, another masterclass in negotiation from the guy who threatened to wipe out an entire civilization the day before. Stable genius stuff.”

In another post, he added, “What #D chess are we playing now? Just curious.”

What #D chess are we playing now? Just curious. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) April 8, 2026

Ryan was once a vocal supporter of Trump and his MAGA movement, but he has since soured on the president, especially over Trump’s repeated dismissal of calls for more files to be released related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. Ryan and others have been heavily critical of the redactions and release of those files by the Department of Justice.

In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump vowed the “destruction” of Iran if a “real agreement” is not reached to end the war.

“All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with,” he wrote.

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