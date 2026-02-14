Interview w/ Marjorie Taylor Greene on the State of MAGA, Epstein Files, Corruption and More. pic.twitter.com/aU5H0GorrV — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) February 14, 2026

Marjorie Taylor Greene pointed to President Donald Trump as the person who “fought the hardest” to block the Epstein files from being released.

Greene joined former InfoWars host Owen Shroyer on his podcast on Friday where she argued Trump’s “biggest political miscalculation” was ever referring to the Epstein files as a “hoax.” Trump repeatedly referred to talk of Epstein files, which are documents related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, as a “Democratic hoax.”

Greene was one of the Republicans to support legislation that forced a release of the files by the Department of Justice. She suggested Attorney General Pam Bondi is still under the direction of the president when it comes to the files and the DOJ’s handling of any potential criminal activity as they continue to release batches of files.

“Pam Bondi, she serves at the pleasure of the president and his administration and those there are telling her, here’s who you can prosecute, no, don’t do this. I mean, they told her that the Epstein files, that fight to release the Epstine files came directly from president Trump,” she said. “And I know a lot of people have a hard time with that, but that is the truth. He fought the hardest. To stop these files from being released.”

Greene grew far more critical of her party on issues like Epstein, healthcare, and more ahead of her announcement that she was resigning from Congress. The former lawmaker said at the time that she was stepping away to avoid an aggressive primary from the president, whom she was having growing tensions with despite being one of his most vocal supports in Washington, D.C. at one point.

“The only reason that [Trump] signed our bill that we passed in the House was because he had to. It became a massive political problem,” she said. “The biggest political miscalculation in Donald Trump’s career was calling this a hoax, fighting the release of it, and having Mike Johnson, the speaker, refuse to bring the bill to the floor to the point where Thomas Massie, myself, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, actually had to vote with all of the Democrats to get to get it released.”

