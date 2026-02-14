Fox Hosts Giggle And Joke About Jeffrey Epstein As ‘Sex Rabbi’ and ‘Fixer’ In Stunning 90 Seconds

Hosts of The Five on Fox News giggled and joked about Jeffrey Epstein on Friday night’s show while defending Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week.

During that testimony, Bondi refused to look at or acknowledge a group of Epstein survivors asked to stand when Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) demanded Bondi issue an apology. Bondi responded by blasting Merrick Garland, the attorney general under former President Joe Biden.

“If you read the Epstein files — The [Wall Street] Journal has done a great job at this — Epstein got his money from two Jewish billionaires, Lex Wexner and Leon Black, and a little bit of money from the Jewish banking dynasty, the Rothschilds in Europe,” Jesse Watters began. “And it looks like he’s mostly just a fixer — a guy who advises. He helps people with their problems. Sometimes those problems are, ‘You need a girl?'”

“Or some penicillin,” Kennedy quipped.

“If you need it, he’s got it,” Watters interjected.

“He’s a sex rabbi,” Greg Gutfeld remarked, as Watters and Kennedy laughed in the background.

Watters continued, “He should perform at the halftime show next year!”

“Yes!” Gutfeld exclaimed, as he and Watters laughed.

“Well, that won’t be happening,” Dana Perino offered, as Brian Kilmeade cracked, “Hanged from a noose.”

Gutfeld then referred to lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee as “drama queens,” asking, when did they “care about the Epstein case?”

“There’s no moral imperative behind this righteousness, it’s only political — obviously — theater,” Gutfeld said.

He then defended Bondi.

“I also understand that these witnesses are finally responding with the respect these imposters deserve. It’s like, I keep thinking, ‘What would I do if I was there?’ I could not take any of those bozos seriously. And all they’re doing is ideological target practice. So, I’m sitting there and I’me supposed to go, ‘Yes, sir, no sir?’ No! I’m just going to go, ‘You’re not real.’ I’m looking at Raskin. ‘You’re not real. You’re a bot. You’re no better than bot. You’re programmed by somebody else — I don’t have to respect you,” Gutfeld said.

Watch above via Fox News.

