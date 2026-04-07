New York Times Journalist Maggie Haberman to Drop New Trump Exposé ‘Regime Change’ With Jonathan Swan in June

The spark for President Donald Trump’s March outburst at New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman and another unnamed “SLEAZEBAG writer” is now coming into focus – a new book by Haberman and Jonathan Swan that has been quietly in the works for more than two years and is already rattling nerves inside Trump’s orbit.

Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, authored by two of the president’s most closely watched chroniclers, will be published on June 23 by Simon & Schuster, according to details revealed exclusively by Axios on Tuesday.

The pair have been working for more than two years on what publishing sources described to the outlet as a deeply reported account of Trump’s presidency, based on roughly 1,000 interviews.

According to the publisher, the book takes readers inside “secret deliberations” of a president “who has fundamentally altered the nature of the office he holds – and, with it, how the rest of the world understands American power.”

The project helps explain a recent outburst from Trump, Axios reported, who last month lashed out on Truth Social at Haberman and another journalist despite both her and Swan having been mostly absent from daily coverage while on book leave.

“Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me, even though she fully knows and understands that the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth,” read the post on Truth Social.

On March 16, just days after the president’s public criticism, the pair were reportedly seen in the West Wing after Trump himself granted them an hour-long interview in the Oval Office.

The project, according to Axios, has already stirred unease within Trump’s orbit as senior administration officials reportedly held private discussions about possible leaks to Haberman and Swan from high-level meetings, including conversations inside the Oval Office and Situation Room.

Haberman, author of the 2022 bestseller Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, has reported on Trump for decades, dating back to his time as a New York real estate developer, and later emerged as one of the most prominent journalists covering his 2016 campaign and presidency.

Her relationship with the president has been marked by a blend of access and tension, with Trump repeatedly targeting her in public attacks.

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