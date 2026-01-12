‘So Misleading!’ Trump Critic Norm Eisen Blasts NY Times for Saying the Courts Have Not Reined in Trump

Noted Trump critic and former U.S. ambassador Norm Eisen took exception to a report from The New York Times suggesting the legal system has given the president free rein.

On Sunday, The New York Times published a deep dive on the appellate judges President Donald Trump assigned going back to his first term in office. According to NYT’s research, Trump’s judges have reversed rulings from other judges, thus “clearing the way for his policies.”

The report continued:

But the data suggests that in the 13 appellate courts, there is increasingly such a thing as a Trump judge. The president’s appointees voted to allow his policies to take effect 133 times and voted against them only 12 times. Ninety-two percent of their total votes were in favor of the administration. That figure far outstrips support for Mr. Trump’s agenda from appeals court judges appointed by other Republican presidents, and from Mr. Trump’s appointees to the district courts.

Eisen, however, took exception to the data. Appearing on The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel, Eisen explained how the figures used by The New York Times didn’t paint the full picture.

According to Eisen, the courts have actually done quite the opposite of what the Times described:

When you look at the numbers, including the numbers in this New York Times article about how his superstar appellate judges have voted 133 to 12 in his favor, the actual numbers are that Trump has a loss rate — democracy, and the Constitution, and we at Democracy Defenders Fund, and our colleagues have been winning overall, 66% of the cases. And in many of the most high-profile cases — I’ll go through them — the victory rate has been higher. If you include the immigration cases, which they left out, the success rate jumps up to 86%. I’ll have a breakdown of all this at The Contrarian tomorrow morning, where I’m the publisher. So when the Times wrote — and I’m going to read the exact language because I do think it was so misleading — when they wrote that the perception that the courts were stopping Donald Trump has been dissipated, I think that’s wrong. I think the trial courts, the appellate courts, and even at the Supreme Court, you’re seeing Donald Trump being stopped again and again, and he’s frustrated about it.

Eisen went on to list numerous high-profile cases in which Trump faced significant roadblocks, including his deployment of National Guard troops in U.S. cities and his case against birthright citizenship.

