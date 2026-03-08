Tucker Carlson Claims Trump’s Push For ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER’ From Iran Means Troops Can ‘Rape Your Wife and Daughter’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tucker Carlson argued President Donald Trump’s call for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” will require significant military force because historically that has meant troops get to rape the women and children of the conquered nation.

He said the U.S. would “presumably” have to use nuclear weapons to achieve that goal, since the Iranians will likely fight like hell to make sure they are not vulnerable to mass sexual assaults. Carlson made his claim during an interview with Breaking Points co-host Saagar Enjeti on Friday.

“Unconditional surrender means foreign troops get to rape your wife and daughter if they want. And everyone knows that,” Carlson said.

He continued, “If there is one consistent lesson of history it means unconditional surrender means foreign troops get to rape your wife and daughter. Everyone can feel that. That’s like the most atavistic instinct there is. And so to avoid that, people will do anything.”

Carlson continued his argument by saying:

So that’s why it requires that level of force, to get a population subdued to the point of unconditional surrender. That’s why. And so in this case, of course we don’t have the ground force necessary — I don’t think Americans would voluntarily participate in it, I just don’t think we can do that. It would require weapons of mass destruction. It would require, presumably, nuclear weapons. And let’s not lie to ourselves, we’re moving toward that.

Enjeti agreed, saying “the natural choice of the American president will be escalation and bombing.” He also said Trump’s push for total capitulation will likely lead to a lot more American troops dying.

“[Unconditional surrender] can only be enforced with an ocean of American blood, and that is not something in our national interest,” Enjeti said. “We are walking every single day closer to that possibility and it is an abomination, if you ask me.”

The two pundits shared their opinions shortly after Trump said there will be no peace deal with Iran until there is an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and the country selects a “GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s).”

“Their army is gone, their navy is gone, their communications are gone, their leaders are gone — two sets of leaders are gone, they’re down to their third set,” Trump said. “Their air force is wiped out entirely… other than that, they’re doing very well.”

Joint U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from the country’s theocratic regime last week. Carlson was critical of the strikes, calling them “disgusting and evil.”

The ayatollah’s son Mojtaba Khamenei was named the new supreme leader on Sunday, but Trump likely isn’t thrilled with the decision, considering he recently branded him a “lightweight.”

Watch above via Carlson’s YouTube show.

