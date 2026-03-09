Trump Is Reportedly Giving Shoes To Staffers and ‘Everybody’s Afraid Not To Wear Them’

President Donald Trump has been doling out shoes to aides who are reportedly afraid of being seen wearing other footwear.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the president has given leather oxfords to staff, agency leaders, lawmakers, and other bigwigs.

In cabinet meetings, he has even asked his department heads, “Did you get the shoes?” Trump is partial to Florsheim shoes, which are relatively affordable, with many pairs costing around $150.

“All of the boys have them,” said one female White House official. Another cracked, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

The Journal added:

The president has taken to guessing people’s shoe size in front of them. He asks an aide to put in an order and, a week later, a brown Florsheim box arrives at the White House. Trump sometimes signs the box or attaches a note of gratitude, according to people familiar with the ritual. The 79-year-old billionaire, known for expensive Brioni suits, long red ties and a penchant for aesthetics, late last year began searching for something that would feel better after a day on the job and settled on Florsheim. Trump liked them so much he started dispensing them. He pays for the shoes, the White House said.

In January, The New York Times reported that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had each received four pairs of shoes from the president. During an interview with the Times, Trump repeatedly referred to the two men as his “kids.”

The Journal said that Vance and Rubio received pairs during a cabinet meeting in December. Trump had reportedly told the two that their kicks were lacking. “Marco, JD, you guys have s—y shoes,” the president reportedly said.

“Vance lifted his leg in the air to show the president the pair he was wearing,” the outlet reported at the time.

