Trump Blurts Out Boast About Positive Post-Pretti Killing Poll — Of Just Trump Supporters

President Donald Trump kicked off a social media posting frenzy by blurting out a boast connected to a new poll conducted after the killing of Alex Pretti by Trump deportation agents.

The president’s social media weekend began slowly with a post attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar and escalated into a rapid-fire barrage that began with a post bragging “The people of our once again great Country want Law, Order, and Justice!”

Trump added a screenshot that featured bullet points which read:

NEW: Survey conducted Thursday by Harper Polling shows MAGA base opinion not shifting post-Pretti killing

Of 800 likely Trump GOP voters: – Trump approval 92% – Noem approval 81% – Overall deportations 93% approval – Noem’s strategies/tactics 87% approval

The post also included part of a polling memo from Harper Polling that detailed the findings and identified respondents as “Trump Republicans”:

Harper Polling Survey Release

National Findings on Immigration Among Trump Republicans

Date: January 30, 2026

Conducted: Thursday (January 29, 2026)

From: Brock McCleary, Mike Yelovich

To: Interested Parties

NEW: Survey shows MAGA base opinion not shifting post-Pretti killing Harper Polling survey of likely Trump GOP voters finds strong, unchanged support for President Trump, Secretary Kristi Noem, and aggressive immigration enforcement/deportations. Key Findings:

Sample: 800 likely Trump Republican (GOP) voters in the United States.

Margin of error: ±3.46% at the 95% confidence interval.

The sample is demographically balanced to accurately represent the likely voter population across geographies. Data collected January 29, 2026 via respondent interviews. Trump & Noem Delivering on Immigration; Earn High Approvals 91% of Trump Republicans feel the U.S. border is more secure now than it was one year ago.

79% say it is much more secure (highest level).

Among those in the South: 81% say it is much more secure (highest across all geographies). 94% of voters believe immigration policy in the U.S. is heading in the right direction.

Nearly three-in-four (72%) say it is definitely going in the right direction. 93% approve of deporting illegal immigrants.

Only 6% disapprove. 88% approve of how deportations are being handled by Homeland Security and Secretary Kristi Noem.

Only 8% disapprove.

Strongest support in the Midwest: 92% approve, 5% oppose. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s job approval: 81% approve (59% strongly approve).

Only 6% disapprove. Additional Approval Ratings (Among Likely Trump GOP Voters) Trump approval: 92%

Noem approval: 81%

Overall deportations approval: 93%

Noem’s strategies/tactics approval: 87%

Noem’s border security strategies/tactics: 87% approval Border Security Comparison (Compared to one year ago, do you think the U.S. border is more secure, less secure, or about the same?) More secure: 90.9% (including 79.2% much more secure)

Less secure: 2.0%

About the same: 4.9%

Unsure: 2.2% Deportation Opinion (Do you approve or disapprove of how the deportation of immigrants who are in the United States illegally is being handled by Homeland Security, led by Secretary Kristi Noem?) Approve: 87.6% (including 68.8% strongly approve)

Disapprove: 7.7%

Unsure: 4.8% This poll indicates sustained high enthusiasm and approval within the core MAGA/Trump Republican base on immigration enforcement priorities, even following recent events.

But among the American people overall, Trump has been hit with poll after poll this week showing new depths of unpopularity for his immigration crackdown.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!