Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Reveals She Scrapped Trump and ICE Jokes From Show: ‘It’s Not Funny’

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser revealed she scrapped multiple jokes from the ceremony targeting President Donald Trump and ICE.

Glaser joined Howard Stern on Tuesday following Sunday night’s broadcast of the Golden Globes. While there were some political statements made at the ceremony, Glaser revealed it could have been a whole lot more political if she stuck with the original plan.

“It’s not funny,” Glaser said about the scrapped political jokes. “I was going to come in at some point and say, ‘I’m hearing from the bar that we’re out of ice. And you know, we don’t really need ice. And actually, I hate ice.’ It just felt like, oh, even that’s just being too trivial. That’s what it felt like. This isn’t even that anymore. It’s hard to strike the right tone.”

The comedian also revealed she threw away a joke originally sent by Steve Martin about the renaming of the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center. Glaser said Martin agreed with scrapping the joke, saying it didn’t fit the tone of the show.

“It was like, you just don’t say that guy’s name right now,” she said. “I just want to give it space.”

Stern applauded Glaser for going after CBS in her opening monologue. The Golden Globes aired on the network.

“And the award for most editing goes to CBS News — yes. CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS News. We needed another,” she joked.

The line followed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss spiking a report by Sharyn Alfonsi on the notorious CECOT prison in El Salvador.

In the opening monologue, Glaser also took a quick shot at the Department of Justice.

“And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to … the Justice Department,” she said. “Yes, congratulations.”

Multiple celebrities attending the Golden Globes wore pins protesting ICE and in remembrance of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.