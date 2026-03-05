James Carville Doubles Down on Telling Ilhan Omar to Leave Democrat Party for ‘Attacking White Men’

James Carville stood by his sharp criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) urging her to leave the Democratic Party, arguing she and others don’t take white male voters seriously enough.

Carville joined Stephen A. Smith on SiriusXM’s Straight Shooter on Wednesday ,where Smith asked about a video making the rounds on social media in which Carville blasts Omar over comments she made about white men.

“Lady, why don’t you just get out of the Democratic Party,” Carville said about Omar in the May 2025 video from his Politics War Room podcast. “Honestly, start your own movement.”

The longtime Democratic strategist was responding to Omar saying in February 2018 to Al Jazeera that “our country should be more fearful of white men because they’re causing most of the deaths within this country.”

Carville said in his response that Omar should start her own party and just caucus with Democrats. Lawmakers like Omar, he added, are “more trouble than they’re worth.”

Asked what got him so “ticked off,” Carville complimented Omar but argued she and other other Democrats, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), are not doing the Democratic Party any favors in winning over voters.

He argued:

I met her one time and first of off, she’s a very, attractive, soft-spoken lady. I have a lot of friends in in Minneapolis and people think, a lot of people think well of her, but she started attacking white males and I’m gonna say, wait a minute, let’s stop. Alright. In 2024, 72% of the people that voted were white. All right? That’s just a fact. Of that 72, probably 48% or 48 and a half, were male. So it’s somewhere around, I did the math on the thing, about 33% of the people that are gonna vote are gonna be white males. Well, it’s stupid to attack 33% of the voters. You don’t wanna start there. You know, what you try to do is you start and you build up. And so what I would say to Congresswoman Omar, why don’t you be a Democratic Socialist of America? Do what AOC did, and then if they win, the truth of that is, I share a lot of ideological issues in common with Congressman Omar, but maybe you should do like a parliamentary government. We’ll let you in the governing coalition, but not the electoral coalition.

Carville added you “win an election without white males.”

“It’s just insanity. It’s literally mathematical insanity, cultural insanity,” he said.

“One of the great failures that people have that I find distasteful and say, ‘a person of color,'” continued Carville.. “Well that means that all non-white people are the same? No, all white people are not the same. All Black people are not the same. All Hispanic people are not the same… They’re very different values, very different everything.”

