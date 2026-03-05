JUST IN: Iranian FM Tells NBC News They Are Ready for US Ground Invasion, Will Not Negotiate With Trump

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas on Thursday in a video interview from Tehran that his country is ready for a U.S. ground invasion and that Iran will not negotiate with President Donald Trump.

“The fact is that we don’t have any positive experience of negotiating with the United States. You know, especially with this administration. We negotiated twice last year and this year, and then in the middle of negotiations, they attacked us,” Araghchi told Llamas, adding:

So we see no reason why we should engage once again with those who have, who are not honest in negotiation, and they don’t and do not enter into negotiation in good faith. There is no winner in this war. Our win is to be able to resist against, you know, the illegal, you know goals, and this is what we have done so far. So they have failed to achieve their goals, and we have been able to resist against them, to stand against the most powerful army of the world, as they claim, together with, you know, Israelis, who are also claim to have the big army.

When asked if Iranian leaders were concerned about a possible ground invasion, he replied, “No, we are waiting for them.”

“Because we are confident that we can confront them, and that would be a big disaster for them,” added the top Iranian diplomat.

“We didn’t ask for a ceasefire even last time. In previous time, it was Israel who asked for a ceasefire. They asked for an unconditional ceasefire after 12 days that we resisted against their aggression,” he continued, referring to the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

