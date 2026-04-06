James Carville Says Trump Is Losing It: ‘This Man Is Deteriorating at a Really Rapid Rate’

Democratic strategist James Carville said one does not need to be a physician to see that President Donald Trump is mentally “deteriorating.”

Trump held a press conference at the White House on Monday amid the ongoing war in Iran. On Sunday, he warned Iran that he would bomb the country’s power plants and other civilian infrastructure if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, writing on Truth Social, “Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards.”

Trump signed off the post by writing, “Praise be to Allah. President Donald J. Trump.”

Carville appeared on Monday’s edition of The Beat on MS NOW, where host Ari Melber noted the growing discontent among some MAGA commentators, including Alex Jones, who last week said it is time to “cut bait on Trump.”

“I’m gonna show you Alex Jones, not because he’s a source for anything true,” Melber told Carville. But only because he has been in this right-wing swamp.”

“They’ve closed the strait,” Jones said in the clip. “It’s killing the economy. America is sinking in global rankings, likability. It’s just not what we voted for. We’ve never seen rhetoric out of presidents like this when we go to war, even if you’re for this war. This is really bad PR, folks. This is what I’m talking about, the way Trump’s behaving, way more erratic. His speech is not coherent all the time. You can’t deny this is happening. This is a clown show, folks, and I’m really worried.”

Carville reacted:

You don’t have to be a neurologist or Dr. Jonathan Reiner or anything like that. We’ve all had experience with people aging. We’ve all had this experience. And you could just look at the guy as just an average person and say, “This man is deteriorating at a really rapid rate.” I don’t know, I mean, but it’s evident. I mean, Alex Jones sees it, you see, can see it all over the right. Got Megyn Kelly and Tucker [Carlson] fighting with Mark Levin. I can’t even keep track of all of them. They hate each other when they hate us.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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