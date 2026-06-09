Trump Confronted on ‘Reception’ From Knicks Fans — Claims It Was ‘Amazing’ Despite Being Lustily Booed

Tommy ChristopherJun 9th, 2026, 8:18 am
 

President Donald Trump was confronted by a reporter on the “reception he got from New Yorkers at the Knicks game — where he was lustily booed — and claimed it was “amazing.”

The president was already taking heavy criticism over his attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals when it was announced that fans would have to show up two hours early for a TSA-style screening and a 10-square-block blockade went up hours before that.

When Trump appeared on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem, the fans loudly booed the president — and many went on to blame him when he presided over a 115-111 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, snapping a 13-game, 46-day winning streak.

Trump — accompanied by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and EPA chief Lee Zeldinspoke to reporters for about 17 minutes after touching down at JFK International Airport.

The president and his cabinet friends had a wildly different take on the game. Zeldin called it “awesome” and said the “energy was amazing,” and when a reporter later asked Trump about the reception, he responded similarly:

EPA AD­MIN­IS­TRATOR LEE ZELDIN: Well, you know, the Spurs, they have some good players. Wembeyama, Castle did well tonight, but I’m still going with the Knicks. I think that they’re gonna pull it off. And Mr President, it was awesome to be able to spend the night with you. The energy was amazing. Jim Dolan was a was a great host.

REPORTER: Speaking of New York, did you see Mayor Mamdani and the game?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I did not, no.

REPORTER: What did you think of the reception of Gotham’s Knicks fans tonight?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I thought great. I mean, I thought it was amazing actually–.

You mean when they had the camera on me. I thought it was very good, yeah.

It was certainly amazing. It was, it was, I think mostly cheers. It was, it was loud and it was very enthusiastic.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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