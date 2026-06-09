Trump Confronted on ‘Reception’ From Knicks Fans — Claims It Was ‘Amazing’ Despite Being Lustily Booed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump was confronted by a reporter on the “reception he got from New Yorkers at the Knicks game — where he was lustily booed — and claimed it was “amazing.”

The president was already taking heavy criticism over his attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals when it was announced that fans would have to show up two hours early for a TSA-style screening and a 10-square-block blockade went up hours before that.

When Trump appeared on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem, the fans loudly booed the president — and many went on to blame him when he presided over a 115-111 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, snapping a 13-game, 46-day winning streak.

Trump — accompanied by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and EPA chief Lee Zeldin — spoke to reporters for about 17 minutes after touching down at JFK International Airport.

The president and his cabinet friends had a wildly different take on the game. Zeldin called it “awesome” and said the “energy was amazing,” and when a reporter later asked Trump about the reception, he responded similarly:

EPA AD­MIN­IS­TRATOR LEE ZELDIN: Well, you know, the Spurs, they have some good players. Wembeyama, Castle did well tonight, but I’m still going with the Knicks. I think that they’re gonna pull it off. And Mr President, it was awesome to be able to spend the night with you. The energy was amazing. Jim Dolan was a was a great host. … REPORTER: Speaking of New York, did you see Mayor Mamdani and the game? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I did not, no. REPORTER: What did you think of the reception of Gotham’s Knicks fans tonight? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I thought great. I mean, I thought it was amazing actually–. You mean when they had the camera on me. I thought it was very good, yeah. It was certainly amazing. It was, it was, I think mostly cheers. It was, it was loud and it was very enthusiastic.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!