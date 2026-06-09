Fox News host Brian Kilmeade stood up for President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning’s Fox & Friends, insisting the commander in chief’s reception at Madison Square Garden the night before was “mixed” — despite what certainly seemed to be thunderous booing.

During a segment on the president’s appearance at the NBA finals between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Kilmeade revealed that he was also in the crowd, seated “diagnolly below” Trump.

After playing a clip of what sounded like booing echoing throughout the arena, Kilmeade said Trump’s reception was “mixed.”

“I would say there was a couple things happening,” he said. “The reason why I think the president had about half the stadium in New York City, which is pretty amazing. Which, I don’t know if you heard, it’s pretty hard for a Republican to be successful in New York City. But I think he did make history there.”

When co-host Lawrence Jones pointed out the booing was expected given that most of the fans in attendance voted for Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), Kilmeade doubled down, repeating his claim that the reaction to Trump was “mixed.”

“I would say this: I would say it’s mixed, Lawrence. There were people cheering. I will challenge anybody on that. I was sitting right there.

Kilmeade went on to describe how he waited “90 minutes to go two blocks” due to all of the security precautions outside The Garden.

“You just sat there in a herd through four magnetometers, so people were kind of worn out by the time they got there. So there were people that just maybe were upset about how long it took just to get into the game. But once the game started, it was great. It was just a fantastic atmosphere.”

The Knicks wound up losing to the Spurs 115-111, with many fans now blaming Trump’s presence for snapping their 13-game playoff win streak.

Watch above via Fox News.

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