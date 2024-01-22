Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sent Running Off the Field by Angry Bills Fans Throwing Snowballs

Patrick Mahomes covers his head from incoming snowballs

Buffalo Bills fans expressed their heartbreak in the only way they knew how on Sunday night: by pelting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with snowballs.

Thanks to a missed late-game field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass, the Chiefs narrowly came through with a 27-24 win in the first away playoff game in Mahomes’ career. It was the third time Mahomes and Bills QB Josh Allen met in the playoffs, with Mahomes now winning all three matchups.

Although the snowy weather wasn’t a factor during the game, dejected Bills fans made use of it by sending Mahomes running for the locker room after it.

Once the post-game pleasantries were over, Mahomes appeared to run toward some young Chiefs fans to greet them. As soon as the 28-year-old got close to the stands, however, he was greeted with a barrage of snowballs coming from the crowd. He kept the interactions brief and handed them some memorabilia before hurrying away. Mahomes had to duck and cover during the exchange.

Snowballs continued to rain down on him until he left the field.

For Bills fans, the gesture isn’t new. Around this time of year, visiting teams can expect to be hit with a few snowballs in Highmark Stadium. Last season, fans even threw them at the Miami Dolphins during play.

