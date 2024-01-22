Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sent Running Off the Field by Angry Bills Fans Throwing Snowballs

Buffalo Bills fans expressed their heartbreak in the only way they knew how on Sunday night: by pelting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with snowballs.

Thanks to a missed late-game field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass, the Chiefs narrowly came through with a 27-24 win in the first away playoff game in Mahomes’ career. It was the third time Mahomes and Bills QB Josh Allen met in the playoffs, with Mahomes now winning all three matchups.

Although the snowy weather wasn’t a factor during the game, dejected Bills fans made use of it by sending Mahomes running for the locker room after it.

Once the post-game pleasantries were over, Mahomes appeared to run toward some young Chiefs fans to greet them. As soon as the 28-year-old got close to the stands, however, he was greeted with a barrage of snowballs coming from the crowd. He kept the interactions brief and handed them some memorabilia before hurrying away. Mahomes had to duck and cover during the exchange.

Patrick Mahomes was dodging snowballs tryna get off the field 😳 pic.twitter.com/k2aBnafQ3a — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2024

Snowballs continued to rain down on him until he left the field.

Patrick Mahomes – the man who has led the Chiefs to 6 AFC Championship Games in 6 seasons – runs off field a winner again with unhappy snowball-yielding Bills fans greeting him. pic.twitter.com/WxCgrtLbd1 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 22, 2024

Mahomes avoids some snowballs on his way off the field. Video from CBS pic.twitter.com/lMkJee67nQ — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) January 22, 2024

For Bills fans, the gesture isn’t new. Around this time of year, visiting teams can expect to be hit with a few snowballs in Highmark Stadium. Last season, fans even threw them at the Miami Dolphins during play.

Bills fans are throwing snowballs at Dolphins players as soon as they enter the red zone 😂 pic.twitter.com/RZurz29GyG — Off The Deck Sports (@OTDSports_) December 18, 2022

–