‘Anal Sex! Are You Behind It?’ Trump Posts E Jean Carroll’s Sex Column in Effort to Undermine Defamation Case

Former President Donald Trump has taken to “anal sex” — or at least the promotion of E. Jean Carroll’s past promotional social media — to try and undermine her defamation case.

Trump was in court last week for the trial that will decide how much money Trump will have to pay Carroll — who is seeking $10 million in damages — for defaming her while he was president. That’s on top of the $5 million she was awarded in the first trial she won against Trump and includes additional damages for statements he made in a CNN town hall.

Despite having been found liable for sexual assault and defamation, Trump has continued to blast Carroll in a manner that would ostensibly only increase the defamation reward she would receive.

On Monday morning, Trump took to social media and posted several old tweets Carroll posted, asking rhetorical questions about many salacious relationship and sex topics she covered in her monthly column for Elle magazine, where she used to contribute.

Starting roughly 10 minutes after 10 AM, Trump posted over FORTY separate social media posts on his Truth Social account, all designed to undermine Carroll’s standing in the court of public opinion. A few examples:

Trump has gone this route before, though judging by reports emerging from the courtroom, his tactics are not playing well with Judge Lewis Kaplan.

But by all accounts, it doesn’t appear that the goal for Trump here is to win this or any other case but to make it a shitshow carnival so he can tell his loyal base of supporters that it is all evidence of an unjust campaign against him and that he is the true victim, not the woman he sexually assaulted or defamed.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.