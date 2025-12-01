Cleveland Browns Player Goes OFF on Niners Star Who Got Punched in the Groin — Suggests He Deserved It

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris on Sunday said he understood why San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings was punched in the groin last week after interacting with him.

Last Monday, Jennings was punched by Carolina Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig on the very last play of the game. When the benches emptied on the field for post-game handshakes, Jennings retaliated by striking him the in facemask. Jennings was not punished for his role in the altercation, but Moehrig was fined more than $12,000 by the NFL. He was not suspended.

The following weekend, the Niners beat the Browns 26-8 in Cleveland. After the game, Harris revealed that he shared some words with Jennings during an injury timeout for Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins. That interaction, Harris claimed, spoke volumes about Jennings.

“He’s a hoe, and I want that known,” Harris said in front of his locker. “Like, I see why he got punched in the nuts. He said some things that you should not say to another man — ever. But like, I don’t respect it because you say that then run behind your o-line. That’s some real soft shit, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched you in the nuts. I’m surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet.”

When Maliek Collins went down with injury, there were words exchanged between 49ers WR Jauan Jennings and some guys on the #Browns defense. Apparently Jennings took things to personal level. The Browns didn't appreciate it by any means as Shelby Harris made clear after the game. pic.twitter.com/NWL27XUypU — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 30, 2025

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett took a more diplomatic approach to the altercation, saying he “can’t speak for how [Jennings] was raised.” Still, his words made it clear that Jennings said something he felt crossed the line.

Myles Garrett on #49ers WR Jauan Jennings: “I can’t speak for how he was raised…” Apparently, words were exchanged on the field after Maliek Collins went down … #browns pic.twitter.com/wWScUXOLUn — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 30, 2025

