Trump Warns Israel Not to ‘Interfere’ in ‘Syria’s Evolution’ After Military Clash

President Donald Trump warned Israel on Monday not to “interfere” with “Syria’s evolution” in a social media post, following IDF soldiers clashing with terror suspects in southern Syria last Friday.

“The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the Country of Syria. We are doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended, which is substantial, in order to build a true and prosperous Country,” wrote Trump, adding:

One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions — I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its Leadership, and its People! It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State. The new President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together. This is a historic opportunity, and adds to the SUCCESS, already attained, for PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST!

Trump met with al-Sharaa in mid-November, the first meeting of its kind between a U.S. president and leader of Syria since Syria became an independent country some 80 years ago. Al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander and Islamic insurgent, had a U.S. bounty placed on his head for $10 million during the Syrian civil war and rise of ISIS. The U.S. removed the bounty once it started talks with Syria’s new government.

Trump continues to publicly push for a security agreement between Israel and Syria, a possible step toward normalizing relations. Israel maintains a military presence in the southeastern part of Syria, where, in the past, Syrian forces have attacked the Israeli border. The Friday skirmish in the area resulted in 13 dead and six IDF soldiers injured.