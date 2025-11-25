WATCH: Chaos on the Field as 49ers Star Hits Panthers Player Right After Monday Night Football Game

Monday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Caroline Panthers ended in chaos when a pair of players got into it after the final whistle.

The Niners beat the Panthers 20-9 to improve to 8-4 for the season. As the teams shook hands on the field, a scuffle suddenly broke out involving 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings. By the time the broadcast cut to the action, a very animated Jennings was being carried away by his teammates.

A replay of the situation revealed that Jennings walked up to Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig and swung at his facemask. Another Panthers player immediately grabbed Jennings to break up the fight as Moehrig mockingly clapped in response to the hit.

In a video posted online, X/Twitter user Gavin McHugh pointed out that the inciting incident actually occurred well before well before the final whistle.

“Well, well, well, there’s two sides to every story,” McHugh said in the video. “He gets punched right in the dick on the final play of the game! Moehrig just nut-taps him!”

if you turned off Monday night football this is what you missed 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/5VhQyEv4F7 — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) November 25, 2025

During a post-game press conference, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan called it a “cheap shot.”

“Yeah, the guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls,” Shanahan said to the media. “I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there, and get him to the sideline.”

This is NUTS⬇️ "Yeah the guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls. I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there." Kyle Shanahan fully backs Jauan Jennings after he was hit with a cheap shot in a sensitive area at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/pGzBhg8zd3 — KNBR (@KNBR) November 25, 2025

—