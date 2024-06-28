ESPN’s Jay Williams Has No Issue With Lakers Drafting LeBron James’ Son: ‘I Wish We Had More Instances of Black Nepotism’

ESPN analyst Jay Williams is not only supportive of the Lakers drafting LeBron James’ son, but he wishes “Black nepotism” happened more.

The Lakers on Thursday selected USC guard Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Despite averaging less than five points per page on 36.6% shooting from the field, Bronny made the bold decision to enter the draft after his freshman season with the Trojans. He did see his draft stock rise thanks to an impressive showing at the NBA Draft Combine.

Still, many have pointed to LeBrons’ status within the league as the primary reason Bronny was even drafted.

If that is the case, Williams argued, it should happen more.

“Speaking as an African American, I wish we had more instances of Black nepotism,” Williams said on Friday’s episode of Get Up. “It’s an incredible opportunity for me yesterday to watch Bronny James — who I’ve watched multiple college games — and when you start thinking about who the 55th picks in the draft have been over the last several years in the NBA, people at home cannot tell me who those players are.

“We’re talking about a non-guaranteed contract, but we’re also talking about one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. Business is always associated with politics, in my opinion, [Ryan Clark]. We’ve both lived through all these situations, right? This is also a game of politics. Now you have a chance to procure LeBron James, who’s about to enter free agency.”

