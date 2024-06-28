Fox’s Lawrence Jones Asks Mike Johnson If Biden Qualified for Office After Debate: ‘Shouldn’t We Be Talking About the 25th Amendment?’

Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones thought President Joe Biden’s performance at Thursday’s CNN debate was so disastrous that he turned to talk of the 25th Amendment the next morning while speaking with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

“I know it’s our instincts to follow the election, but based on the performance last night, shouldn’t we be talking about the 25th Amendment? Have you heard from cabinet members?” Jones asked Johnson during a Friday interview.

The 25th Amendment deals with the succession of the presidency and the fitness of presidents to hold office. In a rant against both Biden and Donald Trump, Daily Show host Jon Stewart accused the former of having “resting 25th Amendment face.”

Johnson told Jones Democrats in D.C. are in full panic mode following the debate.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of talk about that. They’re trying to keep all of this quiet, but I can tell you on Capitol Hill the Democrats, they’re in full five-alarm fire here,” the Republican leader said. “They are deeply concerned, they’re saying the quiet parts out loud now because as you mentioned all the candidates down ballot are now concerned about their own futures because this will have a big effect in the election.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt followed up Jones’s question by asking if Republicans should be “concerned” about Democrats replacing Biden at the top of their ticket.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do on their side, I’m just really glad that we’re in the position that we’re in,” Johnson said.

