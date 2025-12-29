Ex-NBA Star Dwight Howard Calls on Trump to Impose Mandatory Military Service for US Citizens: ‘Would Help With Discipline’

Former NBA star Dwight Howard on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to make military service mandatory for United States citizens.

Howard detailed his idea in a tweet posted Sunday night. The eight-time NBA All-Star — recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — argued that mandatory service would instill a sense of “discipline and structure.”

He continued:

Random. I honestly feel like the president should make one year of service mandatory for everyone born in America. A lot of other countries do it. And I think it would help with discipline and structure. I’m curious what y’all think would this help America or nah.

Howard was ruthless mocked in the replies.

“Millionaire who has never served and now has aged out of the possibility of serving thinks you should HAVE to be in the military now,” one user commented.

Millionaire who has never served and now has aged out of the possibility of serving thinks you should HAVE to be in the military now. https://t.co/OyY5fIiY2U — Sad B (@Bee_Reel1) December 29, 2025

Another user claimed Howard’s tweet was the “dumbest shit you’ve said in a long time.”

Dumbest shit you’ve said in a long time ngl… but you can serve a year if you want lol https://t.co/SUOSawi7AV — Domo (@Dom_AggiePride) December 29, 2025

Others challenged him to “lead by example” and enlist himself.

Go do a year and then let us know big dog…. https://t.co/9EPf9H3qS4 — Colby Wright (@904KANG) December 29, 2025

Lead by example or shut up https://t.co/U3lWZGNCXe — Mr. Atkinson (@BEEeasy) December 29, 2025

You go do it first and then tell us how it is. https://t.co/ZsZFTLK6yM — welp (@JwinHitz) December 29, 2025

How was your year of service, Dwight? Or did you do a full enlistment? Oh, you didn't do either?! Then shit up https://t.co/EoNv01tNME — The Tall Traveler (@TallTraveler1) December 29, 2025

Not everyone disagreed, though. Celebrity jeweler Ben Baller argued it was “not a terrible idea” and cited South Korea as a good example of the policy.

“The new gen has become way too soft,” Ben Baller added. “Korea has been doing it and you cannot avoid it or else you can’t enter the country.”

NGL. Not a terrible idea. The new gen has become way too soft. Korea has been doing it and you cannot avoid it or else you can’t enter the country. https://t.co/T3VdtkDy66 — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) December 29, 2025

