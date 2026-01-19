‘He’s Being Scapegoated!’ Stephen A. Smith Trashes Buffalo Bills for Firing Coach After Playoff Loss

Stephen A. Smith made it clear he believed former Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was being treated unfairly after the team fired him on Monday.

On Saturday, the Bills lost 33-30 to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The loss marked a disappointing end to the Bills’ season, as many believed the team was primed for a deep run and potentially a Super Bowl appearance.

With the team once again falling short at the end of a promising season, the team announced Monday that it would be parting ways with McDermott. In its statement, the team also revealed that general manager Brandon Breane would be promoted to president of football operations. He’ll serve in the role while also keeping his position as GM.

On First Take, Smith argued that Beane wasn’t receiving enough scrutiny for the team he built around star quarterback Josh Allen. That, he claimed, was a bigger factor in the team’s shortcomings.

“I don’t like it,” Smith said. “I don’t like it at all. I think he’s being scapegoated. Why isn’t Beane being gone? Why is he still keeping his job? He’s the one that didn’t have the assets necessary in order for the Buffalo Bills to advance. If the Buffalo Bills had pulled the trigger before the trading deadline and acquired Jaylen Waddle out of Alabama, from Miami — the way this brother could play — and you had given Josh Allen that kind of a threat, what would have happened?”

"I don't like it at all. I think he's being scapegoated." 😳@stephenasmith reacts to the Bills moving on from their head coach, Sean McDermott 🏈 pic.twitter.com/YM0R1i9Ikg — First Take (@FirstTake) January 19, 2026

