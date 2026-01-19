‘They Don’t Like Them’: Fox News’ Hugh Hewitt Accuses the Democrats of Having a ‘Jewish Problem’

Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt ripped the Democratic Party for having a “Jewish problem” after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) accused former Vice President Kamala Harris’s advisers of asking him whether he was an Israeli “double agent” during the 2024 presidential race.

The conservative radio host and pundit blasted the Dems for being anti-Jewish during an appearance on America Reports on Monday. Hewitt was asked by co-host Gillian Turner for his reaction to Shapiro’s revelation that he was offended by the Harris team’s Israel-related questions during the 2024 veepstakes’ vetting process.

Hewitt said the questions were “so anti-Semitic” that his “eyes rolled back” when he read them in The New York Times on Sunday night. The “double agent” question posed to Shapiro — who is Jewish — was similar to many other rotten claims made by anti-Semites over the years, Hewitt said.

“Those are classic tropes of the ancient evil — you know, duel loyalty, Protocols of the Elders of Zion, Jews run the newspapers, Jews run Hollywood,” Hewitt said.

He then pointed out the Democrats once had a Jewish candidate for vice president — former Senator Joe Lieberman in 2000. Hewitt said that version of the Democratic Party is dead and gone, though, because the party is now infected with an anti-Jewish streak.

“It’s astonishing to me that the Democratic Party has a Jewish problem,” Hewitt said. “They don’t like them.”

His appearance comes after Shapiro disclosed the line of questioning in an excerpt from his new memoir, Where We Keep the Light, that were published by The New York Times on Sunday evening.

Shapiro was seen as one of the top contenders to join the Harris ticket after she replaced ex-President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee last year; Harris ultimately selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) to be her running mate.

Many pundits — including CNN star Jake Tapper — speculated afterwards whether Shapiro was not chosen because he is Jewish. Shapiro also supported Israel following the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023 — another potential issue for many progressive voters, political observers argued.

Harris was critical of Israel and how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted the war in Gaza following the 10/7 attack. She told anti-Israel protesters during a book tour in November:

Let’s be very clear, that the inhuman nature of what has happened to the Palestinian people in Gaza, the innocent civilians, the extent of hunger, famine, suffering, death, is something that we must acknowledge.

The Times reported that Shapiro was “pressed” on other issues tied to Israel as well.

“I wondered whether these questions were being posed to just me — the only Jewish guy in the running — or if everyone who had not held a federal office was being grilled about Israel in the same way,” Shapiro wrote in his book.

Shapiro described the “sessions” with the Harris team as being “completely professional and businesslike.” But he “just had a knot in my stomach through all of it.”

Watch above via Fox News.