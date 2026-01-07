President Donald Trump is opining on some shocking news out of the NFL — giving his complete and total endorsement to a surprising new coaching free agent.

In a post to Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump spoke out in support of fired Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh — who reportedly has no shortage of suitors after the Ravens dismissed him following an 18-year run with the team.

“HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST.” Trump wrote. “HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!! President DJT”

John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim Harbaugh, is the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers — who will face the New England Patriots on Sunday in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Both Harbaugh brothers visited the White House back in July — with John saying, “I root for our president.”

The Ravens let Harbaugh go on Tuesday following an 8-9 season — one of just three campaigns during his nearly two-decade-long tenure which he ended with a losing record.

He defeated his brother, then the coach of the San Francisco 49ers, to win the Super Bowl back in 2012. The New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns, and the Atlanta Falcons are among the NFL teams with current coaching vacancies who are believed to be interested in Harbaugh’s services.

——