‘Inexcusable’: MLB Fans Blast Netflix Over Numerous Production Issues During Season-Opening Broadcast
Baseball fans on Wednesday night called out Netflix for a numerous production issues that occurred during the MLB’s season opener.
Much to the chagrin of viewers, Netflix landed a deal with the MLB to be the exclusive home of the first game of the season between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. It was Netflix’s first-ever live baseball game, and based on the social media feedback, it showed.
One of the biggest changes heading into to the 2026 season was the introduction of the Automatic Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system. The system allows players to challenge calls made by the home plate umpire, and its inclusion had been teased for a number of years. Early iterations of the system were used in the Minor Leagues and Spring Training.
In the top of the fourth inning, Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero became the first player to ever use ABS in an MLB game. The broadcast, however, completely missed the moment in favor of a mid-game interview.
Viewers also noticed a bizarre visual effect seen during nearly every at-bat. Due to the inclusion of a digital advertisement right behind home plate, it looked like batters were standing in from of the green screen.
Then, there was the issue of the timing of Netflix’s ads. In the fifth inning, an Adobe ad was playing while Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger got a hit. The broadcast booth didn’t speak until the ball was already in the outfield.
Others took to social media and claimed they missed Bellinger’s at-bat entirely.
Netflix will also be the exclusive platform for the Home Run Derby in July.
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