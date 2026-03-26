‘Inexcusable’: MLB Fans Blast Netflix Over Numerous Production Issues During Season-Opening Broadcast

Baseball fans on Wednesday night called out Netflix for a numerous production issues that occurred during the MLB’s season opener.

Much to the chagrin of viewers, Netflix landed a deal with the MLB to be the exclusive home of the first game of the season between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. It was Netflix’s first-ever live baseball game, and based on the social media feedback, it showed.

One of the biggest changes heading into to the 2026 season was the introduction of the Automatic Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system. The system allows players to challenge calls made by the home plate umpire, and its inclusion had been teased for a number of years. Early iterations of the system were used in the Minor Leagues and Spring Training.

In the top of the fourth inning, Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero became the first player to ever use ABS in an MLB game. The broadcast, however, completely missed the moment in favor of a mid-game interview.

Showing a mid-game interview instead of the first ever ABS challenge in Major League history shoutout Netflix, worst in the game pic.twitter.com/Zyr9XVWyWt — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 26, 2026

How did the first ABS challenge in the history of MLB go? No idea. It was during a managerial interview. — CJ (@CJNitkowski) March 26, 2026

ABS History….and!!!!!!! Oh….man. We missed it. — Chris Rose (@ChrisRose) March 26, 2026

Viewers also noticed a bizarre visual effect seen during nearly every at-bat. Due to the inclusion of a digital advertisement right behind home plate, it looked like batters were standing in from of the green screen.

The Netflix score bug was pretty rough for Yankees-Giants, but the digitally inserted Adobe ads were on a whole other level of terrible. via @SFGate https://t.co/9boQ2841OU — Grant Marek (@Grant_Marek) March 26, 2026

The Los Angeles late-afternoon haze gives the center field camera trouble, but the electronically-inserted ad is haze proof. Netflix didn’t plan for this. pic.twitter.com/v7OJuwZeO9 — Illinois Golfer (@IllinoisGolfer) March 26, 2026

This terrible green screen effect from the Netflix broadcast makes it look like the Giants are sending a Devers hologram to the plate. — Robert Stock (@RobertStock6) March 26, 2026

WTF IS THIS CHROMA KEYING ON THE BATTER??? WHY DOES NETFLIX HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THEY'RE DOING??? pic.twitter.com/Z3YWVQh2iy — Nyanasaur (@Nyanasaur) March 26, 2026

Then, there was the issue of the timing of Netflix’s ads. In the fifth inning, an Adobe ad was playing while Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger got a hit. The broadcast booth didn’t speak until the ball was already in the outfield.

Netflix production crew misses another first pitch hit. This is so inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/WQmdZ9mTsR — That’s Baseball, Suzyn (@thats_bb_suzyn) March 26, 2026

Others took to social media and claimed they missed Bellinger’s at-bat entirely.

Aaron Judge struck out, my Netflix immediately went to a red circle then a commercial. While Judge was up, my sister was watching Bellinger hit at her home. Now I’m in commercial, no Bellinger at bat on my tv. This is a total mess. — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) March 26, 2026

Netflix missed that hit completely — Mahesh K (@MaheshNYCTO) March 26, 2026

THE ADS MADE ME MISS A BELLI HIT I HATE YOU @netflix — thia HAPPY BASEBALL DAY!!! (@brxbmr) March 26, 2026

Netflix will also be the exclusive platform for the Home Run Derby in July.

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