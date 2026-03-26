Trump Pays Backhanded Compliment to Iran’s Leaders: ‘Lousy Fighters, But They’re Great Negotiators’

President Donald Trump paid a backhanded compliment to whatever is left of Iran’s leadership during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, saying they are “lousy fighters, but great negotiators” as Operation Epic Fury continues.

As Trump opened his second Cabinet meeting of the year, he provided an update on the war in Iran, and repeated his claim that Tehran wants to negotiate an end to the conflict.

“They are begging to make a deal, not me,” he said. “They’re begging to make a deal. And anybody that saw what was happening over there would understand why they want to make a deal, but they say, ‘Oh, we’re not talking to-‘ Anybody would know they’re- Only a total fool, and they’re not fools. They’re very smart, actually, in a certain way.”

He added: “And they’re great negotiators. I say they’re lousy fighters, but they’re great negotiators. And they are begging to work out a deal. I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that. I don’t know if we’re willing to do that.”

As Trump went on, he also took an opportunity to jab at his predecessor.

“They should have done it two years ago, or they should have done it when we first came into office, because two years ago they had free rein under Biden, Sleepy Joe, worst president in the history of our country,” said Trump.

Trump’s remarks came hours after Israel claimed it had killed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy chief, Alireza Tangsiri.

Tangsiri was killed alongside other senior naval commanders in the regime, according to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Watch above via CNN.

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