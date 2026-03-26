Marco Rubio Expresses Uncertainty Over Whether Iran’s Navy Has Been ‘Wiped Out’ After Trump Says It Was

Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed uncertainty on Thursday over whether Iran’s navy had actually been destroyed just a few minutes after President Donald Trump insisted that it had been totally “wiped out.”

“We’ve wiped out their navy completely,” boasted Trump during a Cabinet meeting while discussing his ongoing war against Iran. “Right now, their navy is sunk in the largest elimination of a foreign navy that has taken place maybe ever, but certainly since World War 2.”

He continued, “Think of it. They have no navy, and they’re good ships. 154 ships have been shot down and are resting very nicely at the bottom of the sea.”

Vice President JD Vance made similar comments, telling reporters, “Look, the Iranian conventional military is effectively destroyed. They don’t have a navy. They don’t have the ability to hit us like they could even a few weeks ago.”

When it became time for Rubio to speak, however, the secretary of state seemed unsure as to whether Iran’s navy was in the process of being destroyed or had already been destroyed.

“He [Trump] defined very clearly on the first night of this operation what the goal was. We were going to destroy Iran’s navy, and that is happening. We were going– If it hasn’t already happened,” said Rubio. “I’ll let Pete speak to the specifics of it.”

Following Rubio’s remarks, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth insisted that Iran’s navy had already been destroyed.

“Over 150 naval vessels sunk,” he said. “Not only do they not have a navy, Mr. President, they no longer have a navy commander. IRGC’s navy commander was killed overnight in operation. So no navy, no navy leader.”

Watch above via CNN.

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