San Antonio Spurs Announcer Tries Smelling Salts On-Air and It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect

San Antonio Spurs announcer Jacob Tobey made the bold decision to experience smelling salts for the first time while on the air to cover Wednesday night’s game in Orlando.

During a courtside pre-game discussion between Tobey and broadcast partner Sean Elliot, Tobey clutched a small bottle of ammonium carbonate — the compound most commonly referred to as smelling salts — which is popular among professional athletes, as the jarring sensation in the nostrils make one more alert.

The substance is also commonly used to wake up an unconscious person.

Before Tobey took a whiff, he admitted that he was nervous and had second thoughts.

“I’m nervous,” he told Elliott. “I don’t think I’m gonna do it.”

Elliott, however, insisted and told Tobey he would “love” to see him do smelling salts on-air. Tobey obliged, and his head immediately shot back in response to the strong sensation.

Hey kids, don’t try smelling salts, especially on live television 🙃 At least I’m awake for this back-to-back 😂 https://t.co/qpzvfjJJcO pic.twitter.com/dRRdr1caS5 — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) December 4, 2025

“Whoa!” Tobey said.

“I told you!” Elliott said with a laugh. “That’s why I didn’t do it!

A clearly dazed Tobey then revealed it was the first time he’d ever sniffed smelling salts in his life.

“Yeah, and that’ll be the last time!” Elliott said.