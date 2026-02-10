San Francisco 49ers Player Shot in the Leg Following Argument With Rapper Lil Baby at Local Nightclub

San Francisco 49ers lineman Keion White was reportedly arguing with rapper Lil Baby moments before he was shot in the leg on Monday morning.

The shooting occurred early Monday morning at a San Francisco nightclub on Mission Street. The club was holding a Super Bowl party on the main floor, and White held his own event in a private space downstairs. According to a report by The San Francisco Standard, White and Lil Baby — whose real name is Dominique Jones — got into a dispute when the rapper tried to enter the private party.

The report continued:

A witness interviewed by police said that Jones’ entourage was on the party’s main floor and tried to enter White’s private event. White then got into an argument with the rapper, the witness told police. When the witness went upstairs to ask for the management’s help to defuse the situation, he said he heard two gunshots. After he rushed downstairs, he found White shot in the left leg. The witness said he did not know who shot White. Another party attendee interviewed by The Standard said that she did not see the shooting but heard four gunshots as she tried to go downstairs.

At the time of writing, police had not named a suspect in the shooting. Additionally, police reported White as being uncooperative at the time of the incident. The 27-year-old underwent surgery later that day.

