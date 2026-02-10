Kid Rock Drops New Video to Address Lip Sync Controversy and Blast ‘Fake News Media’

Kid Rock wants the “fake news media” to Bawitda-back off claims he was lip-syncing during the Turning Point USA alternate Super Bowl halftime show.

In a video message posted to social media on Tuesday, the artist — clearly miffed about the claims he was lip-syncing through a portion of the performance — maintained that he would never do so, and blamed an inexperienced Turning Point production crew for messing up the audio.

“What’s up people? We’re here to address the fake news media, and all the trolls that are piling on, trying to say I was lip-syncing on the Turning Point USA halftime ‘Bawitdaba,'” the musician began while flanked by his longtime DJ, Freddie “Paradime” Beauregard.

“They sent me a first cut, and my comment was, ‘The sync was off’ … It was very difficult for them because somebody wasn’t super familiar with the song.”

My halftime performance was pre recorded but performed live. No lipsycing like the haters and fake news are trying to report. When they synced the cameras to my performance on Bawitdaba, it did not line up as I explain in this video. pic.twitter.com/k1x1RfI9RY — KidRock (@KidRock) February 10, 2026

He later added in the clip: “Now it’s extremely difficult for them to line up the sync. It could have been done if we had more time. I’m confident they could have got it right. I only got to see one edit. I didn’t think it was the end of the world.”

Kid Rock and Beauregard then dove into an impromptu performance of “Bawitdaba.”

Afterwards, the performer added that he doesn’t fault the Turning Point crew for the botched audio.

“I know these guys had a difficult time getting that sync together,” he said. “I have nothing but good things to say, not only about Turning Point, but the production team that they work with on this and other events they’ve done. Top notch, first class all the way. Nobody’s perfect, [or] gets it right every time.”

He then flashed a middle finger “for the haters and the trolls out there.”

MAGA-aligned activist Jack Posobiec shared Kid Rock’s view, saying in an X post on Tuesday, “I have footage from the set that confirms you were singing it live and there was no sync issue in person at all.”

I have footage from the set that confirms you were singing it live and there was no sync issue in person at all. Posting below https://t.co/Rf79ARbuwI — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 10, 2026

Posobiec added a video explainer of his own:

Perfect sync. No issues in person at all pic.twitter.com/QOjkTDWplq — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 10, 2026

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!