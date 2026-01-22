San Francisco Giants Star Detained by Immigration Officials Over ‘Paperwork Issue,’ Later Released

San Franciso Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was detained by immigration officials shortly after he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

Lee — who was born in Japan to South Korean parents — was in the U.S. for a team event in San Ramon. Upon arrival, however, he was taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection agents. In a statement obtained by The Independent, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi revealed the issue stemmed from Lee forgetting documents back home in South Korea.

The report continued:

“Our office is actively working with the Giants organization, our Congressional partners and federal liaisons to resolve this situation and secure Mr. Lee’s release expeditiously,” the two-time former House speaker said. Lee was later released, the Giants said, after his “brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue.”

In a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, Scott Boras — Lee’s agent — clarified that it was “not anything political or anything like that.” He also told the outlet prior to Lee’s release that the 27-year-old “just forgot one of the documents.”

At the time of writing, Lee had not made a statement on the matter. In late 2023, Lee signed a six-year, $113 million dollar contract with the Giants. Prior to his career in the MLB, he was a two-time MVP and five-time All-Star in the KBO — South Korea’s top baseball league.

