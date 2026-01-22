Mediaite One Sheet: CBS Civil War, FCC vs Talk Shows, CNN Profits Crater

Want to get this in your inbox every day? SUBSCRIBE HERE…and away we go!

The Big Picture

60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reportedly greeted her boss Bari Weiss with “It’s so nice to finally meet you,” then yelled at her deputy “You don’t get to produce me!” … CBS president Tom Cibrowski stood silent when Karoline Leavitt threatened to sue over Trump interview edits … CNN’s profits cut in half under WBD while competitors hit records … WaPo preps February layoffs as its publisher mingles in Davos and Bezos stays silent on FBI raids … Brendan Carr’s FCC stripped talk show news exemptions … The Times launched a standalone games app … And Michele Tafoya thinks sideline reporting qualifies her for Senate.



Top Story

CBS Correspondent Accuses Leadership of Being White House Mouthpiece

The network is facing criticism from the left, the right, and its own correspondents — and the hits keep coming.

Puck’s Dylan Byers: CBS News correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi openly accused network leadership of acting as a White House “mouthpiece” amid a month-long internal “hostage standoff” over a delayed 60 Minutes segment on El Salvador’s CECOT prison. Alfonsi’s first meeting with CBS News chief Bari Weiss reportedly opened with “It’s so nice to finally meet you,” before she shouted at Weiss deputy Adam Rubenstein, “You don’t get to produce me!” The segment ultimately aired during the NFL playoffs to 4.9 million viewers. Separate scoop: Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil told White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt “Yeah, we’re doing it” after she threatened to sue over edits to a Trump interview, with CBS president Tom Cibrowski standing silently by.

Status’s Natalie Korach: Dokoupil’s second week: 4.2 million viewers, down 20% year-over-year … Friday broadcast nearly slipped under 4 million … Sunday’s 60 Minutes CECOT report hit only 4.9M viewers against NFL playoffs, second-lowest rating ever for the newsmagazine.=

Reliable Sources’ Brian Stelter: CBS relabeled Sunday’s broadcast “60 Minutes Presents” to avoid tanking the season average … Calls it “a labeling trick all the networks use” … On FCC threats: “The threat is the point.”

Poynter’s Tom Jones: Reports CBS called Sunday’s low-rated CECOT broadcast “60 Minutes Presents” instead of regular “60 Minutes” so Nielsen ratings “won’t weigh down the season average” … quotes Stelter: “This is a labeling trick all the networks use at various times” … notes 4.9M viewership was only second time ever the newsmagazine delivered under 5 million viewers.

QUICK TAKE: When correspondents openly accuse deputies of being mouthpieces, anchors capitulate to White House legal threats with their boss watching silently, and the network airs sensitive stories during NFL playoffs under different branding to protect ratings averages, you don’t have editorial disagreements—you have institutional collapse playing out in real time.

Three Takes

The Aggregators Aggregated The Aggregation Aggregator!

