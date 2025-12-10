Sports World Unites to Roast ‘Mad Dog’ Russo for Abysmal Half-Court Shot Attempt: ‘Just Awful’

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo was roasted by some of his sports media colleagues after video surfaced of him failing horrendously while trying to shoot a basketball.

On Tuesday, X/Twitter user @edwarderickson posted a video of Russo on the home court of Arizona State University. During what appeared to be a practice session for the men’s basketball team, Russo found himself with a ball in his hands to attempt a half-court shot. After running up to the middle of court from opposite free-throw line, Russo heaved the ball toward the rim with one hand. While it looked like Russo was going to jump up to get some more lift on the ball, his feet stayed firmly on the ground and he appeared to even limp a little as he walked off.

“Oh my God!” Russo yelled as the ball failed to even hit the rim.

This is one of more un athletic things I’ve seen @MadDogUnleashed pic.twitter.com/oBbCBLl8ww — Eddie (@edwarderickson) December 9, 2025

That video quickly got the got attention of the sports media world. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky called Russo’s effort “just awful.” He even tagged Russo in the tweet to make sure he saw it.

Longtime Dan Le Batard Show co-host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner claimed he “can’t stop watching this video.”

I can’t stop watching this video. https://t.co/KGdC6yP7ua — Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (@stugotz790) December 10, 2025

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill questioned if Russo had even seen a basketball in his life before that moment.

Before I critique … had he actually seen a basketball before he attempted this? https://t.co/GcUGOtJZ9r — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 10, 2025

Marcus Spears, another ESPN analyst, suggested that Russo embarrassed the entire network.

Why would you embarrass us like this @MadDogUnleashed https://t.co/xPvlcFGLLd — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 10, 2025

Doug Gottlieb even put Russo’s shot on the same level of rapper 50 Cent‘s infamous first pitch.

50 Cents 1st pitch now has company https://t.co/b4G3SEr6Ks — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 10, 2025

Russo is not the only First Take regular with an unflattering display of athletics. Two years earlier, Stephen A. Smith had an all-time bad first pitch before a New York Yankees game.