Chinese Dictator Reportedly Scared America Could Design Disease to Target Him

The New York Times revealed that Chinese dictator Xi Jinping harbors fear that the United States might design a disease to target him personally in an editorial published on Tuesday.

Under the headline, “This Is the Future of War,” the Times led by observing that “Something strange happened at the meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of China in a mansion south of San Francisco on Nov. 15, 2023. After a working lunch, as the two leaders rose to leave, an aide to Mr. Xi signaled to one of the Chinese president’s bodyguards, who approached the table, took a small bottle out of his pocket and quickly sprayed down every surface that Mr. Xi had touched, including what remained of the almond meringue cake on his dessert plate.”

“The purpose, the Americans concluded, was to remove any trace of Mr. Xi’s DNA that his hosts might collect and exploit. ‘This is the way they’re thinking,’ said an official who attended the meeting, ‘that you could design a disease that would only affect one person.'”

Earlier this fall, The New York Post reported that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had traveled to China with his own personal toilet “designed to protect his DNA and any clues about his health,” and that “aides were also spotted meticulously cleaning the room where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

For its part, the Times warned that if you “ask any five veteran national security experts,” you will “hear about five different emerging technologies with the potential to change the world of combat.”

“Swarms of robotic aircraft that work in unison to find and kill targets without any human oversight. Advanced cyberweapons that can immobilize armed forces and shut down electrical grids across the country. A.I.-designed bioweapons engineered to kill only those with certain genetic characteristics,” it continued. “Some of these weapons will remain confined to the pages of science fiction, but others are already in the works.”