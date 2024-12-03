Texans GM Slams NFL for Suspending Player for Hit That Knocked Out Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio took issue with the NFL’s suspension of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for his hit on Trevor Lawrence that left the Jaguars quarterback concussed.

The league on Tuesday announced it had suspended Al-Shaair for three games for the hit and his actions in the immediate aftermath of it. Late in the second quarter of the game between the Texans and the Jaguars, the linebacker tried to tackle Lawrence as he was sliding to the ground. Al-Shaair was flagged for the hit and ejected, while Lawrence left the game with a concussion.

Al-Shaair later apologized to Lawrence for the hit. Shortly after the league announced the suspension, it was reported that he would be appealing it.

During a Tuesday press conference, Caserio expressed his numerous gripes with the NFL’s characterization of Al-Shaair and the way the league handles suspensions in general.

“It couldn’t be further from the truth,” Caserio said in reference to criticisms about Al-Shaair, “But when you make these statements and accusations, and then you paint a picture of a player, I, quite frankly — nobody has a lot of respect for that. I think that’s, I would say, part of the issue here. So again, everybody’s entitled to their opinion.

Like, everybody’s gonna have an opinion. Totally understand that and I get that; but again — and going back to what I talked about — like, the level of consistency relative to the discipline that’s mandated, it’s gotta match up in some capacity. We’re trying to understand it. And again, I speak for the Texans, but I speak for a lot of the other teams in the league, as well. Everybody just wants some level of consistency, a level playing field, just so we have an understanding so we can apply the rules in the right way.”

Nick Caserio is fired up about the suspension of Azeez Al-Shaair @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/7hx9cAlCY7 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 3, 2024

