Trump Aides Reportedly Warned President He’ll Likely Get Booed If He Goes to Super Bowl

President Donald Trump has reportedly been warned by aides that he would likely get booed by the crowd if he were to attend this year’s Super Bowl.

Trump has become a regular sight at major sporting events, attending the College Football Playoff National Championship and last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans. Shortly after the Super Bowl, the president was also spotted at NASCAR’s Daytona 500 and even took a lap around the track in The Beast.

This year, however, Trump has no intention of going to the Super Bowl. This year’s Super Bowl halftime performer is Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, and he’ll be joined by the band Green Day. Both have publicly criticized the president, and he recently told the New York Post he had no interest in seeing anti-Trump performers.

He also claimed that the Super Bowl, hosted in Santa Clara, California, this year, is simply “too far.”

But a Tuesday report from Zeteo suggested that the real reason Trump won’t go is the high possibility that he would be booed by fans:

In recent months, according to two people familiar with the situation and two sources briefed on it, several aides and advisers to the president quietly determined that the chances were rather high of Trump getting booed “big league,” at the Super Bowl, in the words of one White House official. Such a moment would instantly create a wealth of viral video clips and media coverage that administration officials would prefer to avoid.

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump received a cold reception by sports fans. In just the last 12 months, the president has been booed at the U.S. Open, the World Series, and at least one UFC event.

