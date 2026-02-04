Morning Joe’s Ed Luce Details ‘Evidence’ of Epstein’s ‘Deep Coordination’ With Russia: ‘Rot Goes Deep!’

Morning Joe regular Ed Luce warned that the Jeffrey Epstein “rot goes deep” as he detailed “evidence” he found in the new tranche of documents that may show “deep coordination” between the disgraced financier and Russian officials.

Luce’s take, which he outlined in a new column for the Financial Times, comes after the Justice Department’s explosive release of almost 3.5 million documents on Friday, which included correspondence, videos, and images.

Speaking on Morning Joe early on Wednesday, host Joe Scarborough flagged the national security concerns of some European allies following key revelations from the files, prompting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to launch a “deep investigation.”

“Obviously, they’ve been invaded by Russia enough times that they’re concerned, but they’re afraid that Epstein may have been connected with the Russian security services,” he said of Poland. “We’ve had other people asking the question, was the KGB involved, or was the follow-up to the KGB [FSB] involved in Epstein and helping with all with money, with all of all of these? Just a wildly broad concoction of people that he knew. Now the Polish government is asking those questions.”

Luce followed, arguing that newly surfaced material strengthens suspicion of ties between Epstein’s social universe and Moscow.

“Yeah, the web that Epstein spun, the extraordinary web, has a large number of Russian points on it,” he said, tracing the lineage back to Robert Maxwell, father of Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Luce described as “a source, an intelligence source, for the Soviets during the Cold War.”

The discussion took on added significance with Luce’s claim that Epstein met Russia’s then-UN ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, alongside billionaire Palantir founder Peter Thiel during a critical moment in the 2016 election cycle.

“This is an extraordinary sort of coordination that was going on, and conversations and knowledge that imply at least prima facie evidence, if not proof yet that Epstein was very intimately involved with KGB,” he said.

Scarborough pressed him on the meeting.

Noting it coincided with the release of the Access Hollywood tape in October 2016, Luce said: “It was the day when the tape, the ‘grabbing her by [p*ssy]’ – I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say on breakfast time – yeah, but it was a day that occurred. And then Peter Thiel a few days later was the only person who donated money to Trump after those tapes were released.”

He continued: “So and the knowingness about the Guccifer 2.0, [late Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny] Prigozhin’s various operations that were hacking the [Hillary Clinton] email server, the knowledge that Epstein betrays about that is pretty strong evidence that he was involved.”

“It’s not proof, as I say, that, because this is sort of fragmented but extraordinary numbers of points of contact,” he added.

Co-host Katy Kay warned of the broader implications, noting concerns that kompromat gathered by Epstein on political elites could now reside in the Kremlin.

“Yeah, and the Russians come up a lot in the Epstein files,” she said. “And one of the points that Donald Tusk is making is that the concern for Poland and for other Western countries is how much of the information that Epstein had on powerful people is now in the hands of the FSB, sitting in Moscow.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

