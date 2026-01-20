WATCH: Hockey Brawl Ends With Rare Goalie Fight During Sharks-Panthers Game

Fans were treated to a rare fight between goalies when a scuffle broke out during Monday’s game between the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers.

The incident occurred in the third period of the game. When a fight broke out near the Sharks‘ net, goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic decided to leave his net and join in. That immediately got the attention of NBC Sports California announcers Randy Hahn and Drew Remenda.

“Nedeljkovic is in there!” Remenda pointed out. “Why’s Nedeljkovic in there?”

Sharks goalie Sergei Bobrovsky also noticed.

“And here comes Bobrovsky all the way down the ice!” Hahn said. “And Bobrovsky’s got the gloves off and he’s going after Nedeljkovic! We’ve got a goalie fight! It’s Nedeljkovic and Bobrovsky!”

Moments later, however, it was apparent how difficult it was for goalies to fight as the two struggled to land any significant blows in their heavy pads. Finally, Nedeljkovic managed to take Bobrovsky down with a right hand. Nedeljkovic got cheers from his teammates on the ice and on the bench.

“And Nedeljkovic ends up taking down Bobrovsky with the tackle!” Hahn continued. “I’m not sure a whole lot of punches landed, but you don’t see that every day!”

“No, you don’t!” Remenda added. “Wow!”

According to the Sportsnet Stats and Information Department, it was the NHL’s first goalie fight in nearly six years.