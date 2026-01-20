Fmr. Trump Deputy Spox Destroys President’s ‘Mentally Ill, Deranged’ Greenland Threats

President Donald Trump’s former White House deputy press secretary, Sarah Matthews, slammed him for “threatening” allies and “wanting to go to war” over Greenland as “the most mentally ill, deranged thing” he’s done in his second term.

Trump’s ambitions to acquire the territory have strained relations with European leaders who have been resisting his demands, insisting that Greenland is protected by NATO. The president responded over the weekend by announcing 10% tariffs on eight European countries.

Mathews, a now vocal critic of the president who served in the first administration, joined the panel on MS NOW’s The Weeknight on Tuesday to unload on why the push for Greenland “doesn’t make any sense.”

“Yeah, I don’t say this lightly. I think this might be the most mentally ill, deranged thing that Donald Trump has done to date, to be threatening our allies and wanting to go to war, potentially over Greenland, when his reasoning doesn’t even make sense,” she began.

She continued: “He says we need Greenland because Russia and China will take over Greenland if we don’t. But then he invites [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to sit on his [Gaza] Board of Peace. Make it make sense for me because it doesn’t make any sense. And as Michael laid out, there’s plenty of other solutions we could do with the Danish government if we wanted more minerals, for example. But Trump is not doing that.”

She added that the push was at odds with what the president’s supporters wanted: “He’s alienating our allies. And I think the voters who voted for him are really frustrated because people did not vote for him to take over Greenland. They voted for him because they wanted more affordable health care. They wanted lower costs of groceries at the grocery store. They want to be able to buy a home.”

“These are not the things he’s prioritizing. Instead, he’s prioritizing this over his own vanity,” she said, calling for voters to push back by putting “pressure” on their congressional representatives to raise concerns.

Rounding on Republicans, Matthews praised Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) as the GOP lawmaker who has shown the “most spine” on the issue but warning the president he will push for impeachment if he follows through on action against Greenland.

“And that’s the type of language that we need to be seeing from other Republicans. And so the American people need to be putting the pressure on their members of congress and saying, we don’t support this because public polling shows that Americans don’t support this and they don’t want to see this,” she concluded.

Watch via MS NOW.