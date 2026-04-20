WATCH: Marathon Runner’s Premature Celebration Costs Him the Win Right at the Finish Line

A marathon runner had what appeared to be a guaranteed win taken from him just before the finish line when he celebrated too early, and another runner surged ahead at the last second.

During the marathon of Sunday’s Delaware Running Festival, Carson Mello was approaching the finish line with virtually no one around him. With the win seemingly in the bag, Mello began pumping his fists in the air to celebrate the achievement.

Unbeknownst to him, however, another runner named Joshua Jackson was making one last push from well over a hundred feet away.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jackson could be seen digging deep and sprinting to the line as the person recording the video said, “Catch him! Get him! Get him!” The man repeatedly yelled, “Get him,” while Jackson rapidly closed the gap between himself and Mello.

In the distance, Mello was completely unaware his lead was in jeopardy. Just a few steps from the finish, Jackson pulled ahead and completed the stunning comeback.

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A collective gasp could be heard from the crowd. The man recording the video laughed while excitedly repeating, “He got it!”

Jackson finished with a time of two hours, 43 minutes and 12 seconds. Mello was just two seconds behind.

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