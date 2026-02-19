‘Pretty Shocked’: First Pic of Prince Andrew Leaving Police Station After Arrest

Fox News obtained the first look of former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaving the police station after his arrest on Thursday.

Earlier that day, Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested at his home in Sandringham. The ex-prince has come under increased scrutiny due to his extensive ties with deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and Thursday’s arrest was linked to a probe involving Epstein.

According to documents published in one of the Justice Department’s Epstein file dumps, Mountbatten-Windsor shared with the financier sensitive reports on trade in the UK. Mountbatten-Windsor was the UK’s special representative for trade and investment when he shared the information with Epstein.

In response to the arrest, King Charles — Mountbatten-Windsor’s brother — published a statement declaring that “law must take its course.” King Charles added that police would have his full support and cooperation during the investigation into his brother’s alleged wrongdoing.

Later that afternoon, Fox aired a still image of Mountbatten-Windsor leaving police custody. The image, taken from a video capturing the moment, showed Mountbatten-Windsor in the backseat of a car. He was joined by at least two other men in the driver’s seat and the passenger’s seat.

The ex-prince, correspondent Eric Shawn told anchor Gillian Turner, appeared to have a surprised look on her face.

“He looked pretty alarmed in that photo, Gillian, as you can see,” Shawn said. “Pretty shocked.”

Watch above via Fox News

